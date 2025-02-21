Fighting the stigma: Importance of getting more Black Americans to seek mental health treatment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a 2024 study by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, 19% of Black Americans over the age of 18 said they had been diagnosed with a mental illness in the past year. However, only 15% received mental health treatment compared to 27% of White adults in the same age range.

Anyssa Bohanan sat down with part of the team at Brighter Tomorrow Counseling Services in the east Valley to discuss why that disparity exists.

"I feel like people are willing to talk to a therapist more so than before, but specifically for the Black community there's still a little stigma there," said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Yvette Howard. "And it's also knowing that maybe they can't afford therapy."

When speaking specifically about Black women's mental health in the community, MSW Clinical Social Work intern Lorenthia Clayton says many of her clients suffer from anxiety and depression.

"For Black women, it's tough," Clayton said. "A lot of Black women just don’t have the time. They're taking care of their kids, a lot of them are at home single mothers

"As Black women, we are more likely to have heart attacks and heart conditions simply because we're less likely to take care of ourselves because we're always taking care of others," said Sherrita Williams, who is also a MSW Clinical Social Work intern at Brighter Tomorrow.

When asked about how we go about fighting the stigma in the Black community when it comes to seeking mental health treatment, all three women agreed that seeing therapists who look like them was going to help.

"I always encourage my clients to let your family know that you're in therapy. It's OK, because when they see that you're in therapy then they're going to see the changes that you're making and know that it's working and it's helpful," Howard said. "And I'm always encouraging my team to tell their family and friends that they're therapists."

When it comes to the importance of getting professional help, Williams says that you won't want to tell your friends and family everything in your life for fear of being judged. With a therapist, you're able to confidently share information with someone you can comfortably share your most detailed information with.

Howard also emphasized the many ways that those who need help can received therapy, including online, group therapy, family therapy, traditional therapy in an office and having a therapist come to your home.

If you're looking for mental health services, you can reach out to Brighter Tomorrow Counseling Services here. Howard also recommends websites and resources like Therapy for Black Girls and Psychology Today.