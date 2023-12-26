Female fled scene of east valley shooting in black vehicle; Las Vegas police looking for more information

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are looking for an unknown female who was allegedly seen with a man who was shot in the east valley Saturday.

Police said a shooting happened on Dec. 23 around 3:42 a.m. in the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive. This is near S. Hollywood Boulevard and E. Desert Inn Road.

Arriving officers at the scene of the shooting found a male suffering from a gunshot wound on a sidewalk. Medical later arrived and transported him to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition, police say.

The LVMPD homicide section responded and took over the investigation. Detectives learned that an unknown female in a black vehicle was seen with the male after the shooting.

Detectives say the female fled the scene in the vehicle before police could arrive.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.