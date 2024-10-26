Feed pigs your pumpkins — instead of the trash can — with this recycling program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is another option for post-Halloween Jack-o'-lanterns besides the trash can.

Las Vegas Livestock LLC is kicking off its annual Jack-o'-lantern recycling program, starting Oct. 29 through Nov. 4.

They said the recycled pumpkins will be used to feed pigs and other livestock being raised near Apex, Nevada.

Two locations will have recycling bins for you to dispose of your pumpkins.



South location - UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, southeast corner of Flamingo and Swenson (behind the solar dishes)

North location - Gilcrease Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 7800 North Tenaya Way

Las Vegas Livestock said they will only accept edible items — pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Please do not dispose of trash or wax.