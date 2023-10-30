How to recycle your Jack-O'-Lantern after Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween is less than 24 hours away.

After celebrating a spooky holiday full of fun seasonal activities like trick-or-treating, what can you do with your Jack-O'-Lanterns?

According to Las Vegas Livestock, you can recycle them. The organization is providing two collection bins and collecting pumpkins and Jack-O'-Lanterns. However, they state they are looking for edible items only and no trash or wax.

They will then be taken north of the valley and be fed to pigs and other livestock being raised near Apex.

You can donate your pumpkins here:



South location - UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, southeast corner of Flamingo and Swenson (behind the solar dishes)

North location - Gilcrease Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 7800 North Tenaya Way

The collection bins will be at those locations from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1