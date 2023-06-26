Nevada receiving nearly $417 million to improve high-speed internet infrastructure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Internet infrastructure in Nevada is getting a big boost after federal officials announced more funding is coming to the Silver State.

On Monday, officials from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Nevada will receive $416,666,229.74 to "deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service."

The internet access funding amounts depended primarily on the number of unserved locations in each jurisdiction or those locations that lack access to internet download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.

According to the administration, 51,689 homes and small businesses in Nevada lack access to a high-speed Internet connection. President Biden said more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cable that provides internet access. Some of those are from $25 billion in initial funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.

States have until the end of the year to submit proposals outlining how they plan to use that money, which won’t begin to be distributed until those plans are approved. Once the Commerce Department signs off on those initial plans, states can award grants to telecommunications companies, electric cooperatives and other providers to expand internet infrastructure.