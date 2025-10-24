Federal judge pauses ruling against Nevada acting US attorney Sigal Chattah pending appeal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sigal Chattah will remain the acting U.S. attorney for Nevada despite a federal judge's ruling that she is serving unlawfully in the position.

Senior federal Judge David Campbell ruled in September that Chattah's appointment was improper and that she couldn't oversee four criminal cases. However, Campbell agreed Thursday to pause his ruling while the government appeals to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Campbell cited respect for the separation of powers doctrine as the reason for the delay.

In the interim, Chattah will continue to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Nevada. To date, she has not been formally nominated for the permanent job.

Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.



