Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Federal judge pauses ruling against Nevada acting US attorney Sigal Chattah pending appeal

Chattah continues as top federal prosecutor while government appeals to Ninth Circuit Court
Sigal Chattah
KTNV
File - Sigal Chattah during an interview with KTNV in October 2022.
Sigal Chattah
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sigal Chattah will remain the acting U.S. attorney for Nevada despite a federal judge's ruling that she is serving unlawfully in the position.

Senior federal Judge David Campbell ruled in September that Chattah's appointment was improper and that she couldn't oversee four criminal cases. However, Campbell agreed Thursday to pause his ruling while the government appeals to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Campbell cited respect for the separation of powers doctrine as the reason for the delay.

In the interim, Chattah will continue to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Nevada. To date, she has not been formally nominated for the permanent job.

Do you have a question or news tip for Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius? Reach out to him here!

Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.