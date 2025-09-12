Federal electric vehicle rebates expiring soon: What Las Vegas drivers need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time is running out for drivers hoping to save thousands of dollars on electric vehicles.

Federal rebates of up to $7,500 for new models and $4,000 for used ones are set to expire on Sept. 30, and local drivers say the savings can make all the difference.

WATCH | Here are some ways you can make sure you don't miss out on savings:

Las Vegas resident Jacqueline Fernandez says the rebate helped her afford her Tesla.

“I did use the rebate to get the car, and that was a big benefit. I wish it wasn’t going away,” she said.

Fernandez described the process as quick and simple.

“It wasn’t hard to get. I applied and it was done — no hassle.”

She adds that going electric has been worth it financially.

“I’ve had no major maintenance issues at all. I haven’t been paying gas prices, so my battery is low right now, and I’ll probably get 350 miles for like $20.”

Nationally, electric vehicle sales are on the rise. The first half of 2025 set a new record, with sales up 1.5% compared to last year.

How to Save Before Time Runs Out

Experts say the window to maximize savings is closing fast, but drivers still have options.



Claim federal tax credits before Sept. 30



Stack additional state and local rebates to lower costs even further



Take advantage of long-term savings, with electric vehicles offering hundreds to thousands of dollars in reduced fuel and maintenance expenses each year

Experts also recommend starting with your local EV dealer, who can walk you through which incentives you qualify for.

For Fernandez, the switch to electric isn’t just about the rebate.

“To be quite honest, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to an all-gas vehicle,” she said.

Resources for Drivers

How can you decide if an EV is a smart choice for you? Veloz just launched an EV education campaign to help people make informed decisions.

ElectricForAll.org offers easy tools to compare new and used EVs, locate charging stations, and understand long-term cost.