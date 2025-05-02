Federal charges brought against suspect in deadly Aliante Casino shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Aerion Warmsley, the suspect arrested for a homicide in North Las Vegas and crime spree throughout the valley.

He is now facing six counts in U.S. District Court relating to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and carjacking.

This is in addition to the 28 charges he's facing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Warmsley's arraignment is schedule for May 13.