Federal Aviation Administration releases new details about proposed Clark County airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration is releasing new details on a proposed airstrip near the Clark County and Nye County border.

The airstrip will make up 40.2 acres of a 242.2 acre site, which is located at 30750 State Highway 160, which is 4.1 miles east of the Nye, Clark County border, and would be known as the Las Vegas Executive Airport.

Back in May, George Garcia, who is representing a development services firm that is working on the project, said discussions were underway with the FAA.

Last week, the FAA released their findings for the project.

"Our aeronautical study has determined that your proposed private use airport will not adversely affect the safe and efficient use of the navigable airspace by aircraft," the document reads in part.

According to Las Vegas Spaceport officials, the airport would eventually host the spaceport.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, spaceport officials claimed the FAA officially approved the project and is the second government agency to do so after the Clark County Commission. However, according to FAA documents obtained by Channel 13, the aeronautical study does not grant full approval for the airport.

"This determination does not constitute FAA approval or disapproval of the physical development involved in the proposal," the document states. "It is a determination with respect to the safe and efficient use of navigable airspace by aircraft and with respect to the safety of persons and property on the ground."

When it comes to Clark County Commissioners, in May, Justin Jones specifically asked for clarification when it came to the airstrip's proposed connection to a future spaceport.

"For the record, your client is only applying for an airstrip and not a spaceport," Jones questioned.

"That is correct," Garcia replied.

"With that, I'll move for approval," Jones said.

In addition to needing FAA approval, project officials are also working with the Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation for permission to access the state highway to connect it to the airstrip.

Plans for a Las Vegas Spaceport were unveiled in June 2023 with an SEC filing stating the spaceport would operate its own fleet of space planes, provide travel experiences, include a space pilot school, hangers to park planes, a post-high school STEM Academy, a hotel, restaurant, rooftop observation deck, and a passenger terminal to facilitate arrivals and departures.

According to the press release, spaceport officials have secured $10 million in pledges from investors, which is contingent on approvals from the FAA and Clark County. They add that $20 million is still needed to meet the first-round funding goal.

"We are energized by the support we've received and are eager to continue this journey," said Robert Lauer, CEO of the Las Vegas Spaceport. "This is a major step toward creating a space economy that will lead to thousands of high-paying jobs in our community, our county, and our state."

As for the airport, officials said they are planning to break ground on the project in three months.