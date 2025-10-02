LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unsolicited calls aren’t just annoying, they can be dangerous, especially to your bank account.

The FBI is warning about a sophisticated scam, known as the Phantom Hacker, that’s already stolen more than a billion dollars nationwide since last year, with older Americans most at risk.

The scam unfolds in three phases, each designed to trick victims into handing over personal and financial information.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins breaks down how it happens so you can keep your information safe:

FBI warns of “Phantom Hacker” Scam draining life savings

Las Vegas resident Miyoko Williams says she’s experienced bank fraud before — and knows how quickly it can happen.

“$49, $99, 10 cents, 9 cents — and I didn’t realize it until I saw my bank account was negative. I was like, what’s going on?” Williams said.

Luckily, her bank stepped in.

“I called my bank, and they disputed everything. Thank God they knew that it was not me,” she said.

But not everyone is as fortunate. The FBI says Phantom Hackers have drained accounts across the country — with many victims losing their entire savings.

How the Scam Works

Fraud prevention expert Erik Beguin says this scam is unique because the criminals don’t directly steal your money. Instead, they convince you to move it yourself under the false pretense of protecting it.

It starts with a pop-up, text, or email claiming something is wrong with your computer.

“They’ll send a text, email, or pop-up saying something’s wrong with your computer. If you click, it downloads software so they can monitor everything you’re doing,” Beguin explained.

The second phase involves a call from someone pretending to be your bank.

“They’ll call and say, ‘This is your bank, we noticed suspicious activity, we need you to log into your account.’ And as you log in, they’re already watching your account,” Beguin said.

Finally, in phase three, the scammers pose as the federal government, often claiming to be from the FBI or Federal Reserve.

“They’ll say, ‘We’re investigating, your account is being targeted by fraudsters, and to keep your money safe, we need you to move it to a federal protective account.’ But once you move that money, it’s gone,” Beguin said.

Protecting Yourself

Beguin says the best defense is simple:

Never click on unsolicited links or pop-ups.

on unsolicited links or pop-ups. Hang up immediately if you get an unexpected call from “tech support,” your bank, or the government.

if you get an unexpected call from “tech support,” your bank, or the government. Talk with family and friends if something doesn’t seem right.

Williams says she now checks her mother’s accounts regularly to make sure she doesn’t fall victim.

“My mom is about to be 70, so I have to make sure we go over her finances regularly,” Williams said.

The FBI’s Red Flag

The FBI says the biggest red flag is anyone asking you to move your money “to protect it.” If that happens, stop immediately and contact your bank directly.