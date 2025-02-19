FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge resumes work duties amid federal layoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spencer Evans has resumed his duties as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Las Vegas division, according to a spokesperson with the bureau.
This comes after reports Evans had been let go in January following a round of federal layoffs issued by the Trump administration.
Evans has been with the FBI for more than two decades.
▶ Watch Trump's widespread federal layoffs could be felt across the country
Widespread federal layoffs impacting thousands
