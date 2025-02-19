Watch Now
FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge resumes work duties amid federal layoffs

Spencer Evans has resumed his duties as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Las Vegas division, according to a spokesperson with the bureau.
This comes after reports Evans had been let go in January following a round of federal layoffs issued by the Trump administration.

Evans has been with the FBI for more than two decades.

