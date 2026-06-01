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Father arrested, 5-year-old found safe after Carson City deputies issue Amber Alert

Christopher Meithof
KTNV
Christopher Meithof
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A missing 5-year-old girl who was the subject of a Monday morning Amber Alert has been found safe.

Officials with the Carson City Sheriff's Office previously said they had reason to believe the child, Amaya Meithof, had been abducted by her father, 41-year-old Christopher Meithof.

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, the alert had been canceled, sheriff's officials confirmed to Channel 13.

Christopher Meithof was arrested during a traffic stop in Palmdale, Calif., officials said.

Authorities did not immediately share any additional details about the outcome of the investigation.

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