Watch
Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer involved in fatal rollover crash on Interstate 15 outside of Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter
NHP I-15 fatal rollover.PNG
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:28:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal rollover crash occurred on Tuesday morning north of the Las Vegas valley.

Troopers first reported the crash at 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 77 and said it involved a tractor-trailer.

No road closures were reported but NHP officials reminded drivers to slow down with rain moving through Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH