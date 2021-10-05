Tractor-trailer involved in fatal rollover crash on Interstate 15 outside of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal rollover crash occurred on Tuesday morning north of the Las Vegas valley.
Troopers first reported the crash at 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 77 and said it involved a tractor-trailer.
#Breaking Fatal rollover crash involving a tractor trailer. I-15 northbound, north of Mile Marker 77 in Clark County. No road road closures are in place. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #SlowDown #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/xYHeL3Vouq
No road closures were reported but NHP officials reminded drivers to slow down with rain moving through Southern Nevada on Tuesday.