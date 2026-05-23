Fatal crash near Downtown Las Vegas kills truck driver, injures 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A truck driver is dead and two others are injured following a crash at Washington Avenue and Bruce Street near Downtown Las Vegas.

Metro Police say they received several 911 calls reporting the collision involving a truck and a Ford Mustang shortly after 5:30 Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford Mustang were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say impairment and speed are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next several hours as traffic investigators continue their investigation.

