Fatal crash closes down a portion of Red Rock loop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Highway Patrol has told Channel 13 of a fatal crash at State Route 159, known as the Red Rock Nevada Scenic Byway, and mile marker 9.

Police received a report of a crash at around 2:29 p.m. The crash involved one motorcyclist, who has been pronounced dead.

Roads will be closed in both directions of State Route 159 at mile marker 9 for an undetermined amount of time.

The road travels east from Interstate 215/Charleston and ends west at State Route 160 (Blue Diamond).

