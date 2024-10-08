Fatal collision leaves motorcyclist dead at the intersection of Apache and Desert Inn Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday night, at around 11 p.m., a fatal collision occurred at the intersection of Apache and Desert Inn Road. The accident would leave a motorcyclist dead.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2023 Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle was traveling north on Fort Apache Road, approaching the intersection with Desert Inn Road. A 2008 BMW 528i was turning left from southbound Fort Apache to eastbound Desert Inn Road.

The accident occurred when the front of the Suzuki motorcycle impacted the passenger side of the BMW.

Witness statements indicated the BMW's driver turned left when the traffic signal displayed a flashing yellow arrow.

The BMW's driver remained at the collision and showed no signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist was deemed beyond resuscitation and was not transported to the hospital from the scene. The motorcyclist's death marks the 117th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.