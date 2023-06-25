Watch Now
Local News

Fashion Show Mall announces new 'Summer Vibes' activation

Activation includes art installations and events

Fashion Show Mall announced their "Summer Vibes" activation featuring art and events for the summer.

The "Summer Vibes," and "Mi Casa, Your Casa" is at the Great Hall from June 3 to Aug. 31.

There is also another activation called the "You Are Beautiful tour" at Macy's Court through Aug. 1 to 31.

For more information, visit the mall's website.

Fashion Show Mall announces new 'Summer Vibes' activation

