Famously known ice-skating dog passed away, honored with pet supply drive and adoptions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Benny, a famously known rescue dog for his ice-skating talents passed away May 6 after battling cancer.

The Labrador retriever was a former shelter dog. The Nevada SPCA is honoring the memory of Benny with a pet supply drive and fee-waived adoption event on June 3.

According to the nonprofit shelter, Benny was a viral sensation with over 100 million YouTube views as he's considered the only "ice-skating dog ever."

Officials said he made appearances at the shelter frequently to help raise funds during holiday events at the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

"Nevada SPCA is celebrating his legacy and asking for the community to donate pet supplies in his honor," Nevada SPCA said. "Supplies can include dog and cat food for their community Pet Food Pantry, clean and gently used towels, and sheets, as well as dog harnesses, leashes, and collars."

Adult dogs will also have their adoption fees waived for one day only at the adoption event according to the shelter.

"Benny's story is a great example of why rescue dogs need to be given a second chance, and Nevada SPCA is honored to celebrate all the joy he brought our community by hosting a food and supply drive to support other pets in need," said Lori Heeren, executive director at Nevada SPCA.

Portraits of Benny is said to be on display inside the lobby of Nevada SPCA.

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime dog that touched so many people,” said Cheryl DelSangro, Benny's owner. “He did more and had more adventures, than most people and took us with him on his journey. He also was the poster dog for what you can get rescuing a dog.”

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit their website for more information.