LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly three weeks after a 20-year-old father was found dead on the Moapa River Indian Reservation, his family is preparing to gather outside the FBI's Las Vegas field office, hoping to bring more attention to his case.

Victor Lee Saganitso IV was found unresponsive on October 17, 2026, outside his cousin's home on the reservation, about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

According to his family, the Clark County coroner determined he died from a stab wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

WATCH | Family seeks answers in killing of 20-year-old father on Moapa River Indian Reservation

Family seeks answers in killing of 20-year-old father on Moapa River Indian Reservation

The FBI is leading the investigation.

In a statement, the agency confirmed the case remains active but declined to provide additional details.

"We are actively investigating this matter," an FBI spokesperson said. "Because the investigation remains ongoing, we are unable to provide further details."

For Victor's grandmother, Verdie Marble, the loss has been devastating.

Victor and his family lived on the reservation, which Marble described as a small, tight-knit community where this kind of violence is difficult to comprehend.

Family members remember Victor as someone who loved making music, playing basketball, and spending time with those closest to him. Victor also leaves behind his girlfriend and their three-year-old daughter, Alaia.

As the investigation continues, Marble says the family is determined to keep Victor's name and story in the public eye.

"He won't be pushed under the rug like some native stories," Marble said. "I want his name to be out there and I want his voice to be heard and we are his voice now. And we'll keep him alive through that, through his memories, and through our actions to get justice for him."

The family is organizing a gathering outside the FBI's Las Vegas field office on Saturday, November 7, at 2 p.m.

The family is also asking anyone who may have information about what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Moapa River Police Department at 702-865-2828 or submit a tip to the FBI by clicking here.