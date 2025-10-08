LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Concerned family members who reached out to Channel 13 are calling into question the Clark County School District's response after two elementary school students left their school during recess this week.

WATCH | CCSD responds to our questions after family claims their kids were able to walk off campus

Family Members Claim Elementary Students Walked Off Campus, Turned Up At Local Dutch Bros

Family members of the two seven-year-old children reached out to Channel 13 on Wednesday with their concerns.

They claim the R.E. Tobler Elementary School students walked off campus on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and were found later at a nearby Dutch Bros. coffee shop.

Family members tell us neither Las Vegas Metropolitan Police nor school district police were notified, and that the mother of one missing child was not contacted until the child had already been found at Dutch Bros.

When we reached out to CCSD, asking them to confirm these family members' accounts, we were sent the following statement:

"CCSD is aware of the matter and is investigating. The families of students directly involved have been contacted."



