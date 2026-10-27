Families hope for care closer to home as Nevada's first standalone children’s hospital breaks ground

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 12-year-old Benjamin Sanchez, the promise of a new children’s hospital means something simple: fewer trips out of state for medical care.

Fireworks and a drone show marked Monday’s groundbreaking for Intermountain Health’s Felicia and Ben Horowitz Children’s Hospital. For families attending the celebration, the project represents hope that more of their children’s specialized care will eventually be available closer to home.

Benjamin’s mother, Azalea Sanchez, said he was diagnosed with brain cancer at 9 months old. Two more cancer diagnoses followed over the years.

He is now in remission, she said, but still travels to Utah every three months for care — an 800-mile round trip.

“It could make life easier,” Benjamin said of the planned hospital.

Azalea said her son’s medical needs have taken the family to multiple states. The travel adds to the challenges of finding specialists and managing his ongoing care.

“It’s really difficult when you have a child that needs an array, a list of specialists,” she said.

Families describe the need

For 13-year-old Judy Haynes, traveling for treatment began shortly after birth.

“Sometimes I’ve had to do video calls with doctors, and when I was 2 days old, I had to fly in a helicopter to go to Los Angeles to receive treatment,” Judy said.

Her mother, Tisha Haynes, said Judy was born with cancer and doctors recommended treatment outside Nevada. The family spent 30 days in Los Angeles.

Judy survived cancer but continues to need specialists, her mother said. Leaving home for treatment meant stepping away from work, family and their support system.

Judy said having care nearby could help other children, too.

“I think it will be amazing for kids all across Nevada to have a hospital near them that they can turn to whenever they need care,” she said.

What the hospital will offer

Several Intermountain Health leaders spoke during the groundbreaking for what the health system describes as Nevada’s first standalone children’s hospital.

The facility will be built at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. Intermountain expects it to open in 2030 with 180 beds and space to expand to 228.

Planned services include cancer treatment, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, cardiac intensive care, emergency and trauma care, behavioral health and other specialized medical and surgical services.

The hospital is named for Felicia and Ben Horowitz, who donated $150 million toward its construction.

Southern Nevada already has children’s hospital services. Intermountain leaders said the new facility is intended to expand access to specialized care that some families now leave the state to receive.

Asked what he wanted those families to know, hospital President Russ Williams said they would not have to leave Nevada for comprehensive pediatric care once the hospital is operating.

Recruiting pediatric specialists is one of his top priorities, Williams said. Intermountain is also working with local universities to develop a pipeline of pediatric nurses, according to Mandy Richards, the health system’s chief nurse executive and president of children’s health.

For Benjamin, there is another reason to look forward to the hospital: His mother said he has been promised a slushie machine.

After years of appointments, treatment and travel, it is a small comfort he hopes to find closer to home.