Fallen hiker rescued near Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rescue teams responded to 1200 Sandstone Drive at about 9:34 a.m. on May 8 for reports of a fallen hiker unable to get down.

The location is near Calico Basin just outside of Red Rock Canyon.

Las Vegas Fire Department Heavy Rescue 44 says they received a request to assist Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search & Rescue and Bureau of Land Management with helping get the hiker down.

The rescue took nearly 3 hours, according to authorities, and the hiker was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

