FAA: Twin-engine jet crashes near Tahoe-area golf course

RENO (AP) — Authorities say a twin-engine jet crash near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area killed everyone aboard and ignited a wildfire that was quickly contained before threatening the town of Truckee, California.

Authorities didn't immediately say how many people were aboard the Bombardier CL 600.

The aircraft owner and the flight plan were not made public.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft crashed at 1:18 p.m. on Monday while the pilot was attempting to land at nearby Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.