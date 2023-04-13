F1 Countdown: Crews reach milestone in paddock facility construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is now just seven months from the kick off of its first F1 race in decades, and preparations are in full swing around the city.

Construction crews reached an important milestone Thursday at the F1 Paddock Facility site when they placed the final barrier on the structure's roof.

The topping out ceremony means the paddock facility is now 60% complete, thanks to the 400 construction workers at the site.

One of those hundreds of workers is Tony Cornell, a lifelong Vegas resident.

"It is pretty exciting...this makes it one of the easier jobs because everybody wants to be a part of it," Cornell said. "I'm excited about the city, nowhere else I would rather be."

Governor Joe Lombardo and F1 President Stefano Domenicali were at the ceremony April 13 to sign the final barrier before crews lifted it atop the facility.

"We want to create a legacy for Las Vegas and Formula 1 for the future," said Domenicali.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Rene Wilm told KTNV Senior Reporter Joe Moeller, "demand is off the charts...we are estimating, based on working with our consultants, over $1.2 billion of economic development all in."

The CEO said they are hoping to have more information when it comes to jobs at the paddock building in the coming months.