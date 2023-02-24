Experienced officers who join North Las Vegas PD could earn sign-on bonus up to $40K

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several police departments in the Las Vegas valley are looking to hire more officers.

At the North Las Vegas police department, there's a push to attract those with experience.

The department just launched what they call a lateral recruit program.

"In order to qualify for that program, you have to have a minimum of 2 years of uninterrupted service with another agency as a police officer," Captain Mario Perez said.

Lateral or experienced officers can earn a $30,000 sign-on bonus for joining the department.

Perez said while this sounds like a lot of money, it would cost about the same amount to put a new recruit through their 24-week academy.

"Their field training is shorter as well," Perez said. "So there's that initial investment with the bonus. However, there's a savings both monetarily and in time."

Perez said there's been a growing need for more officers, especially in the last five years with more people moving into the city.

"So the police department, we need to grow with the community to continue to keep this a safe and enjoyable place to live in," Perez said.

All recruits can earn a $5,000 bonus for moving from outside of the Las Vegas valley and an additional $5,000 bonus for being a military veteran or active member of the National Guard and Reserves.

However, new recruits Shantriece Thornton and Araceli Garcia tell Channel 13 they didn't join the department for the money.

"They actually took the time to get to know you, check up on you and how you're doing," Garcia said.

Thornton said the department feels like a family.

"You're not just a number here and they make it known you're wanted here," Thornton said.

Perez said there's not an exact number of officers the department is looking to fill but they hope new and experienced people consider joining their team.

He adds there is no cap on the budget limit for this program right now.

There are additional requirements for out-of-state recruits.

That includes passing a Nevada POST-approved physical fitness test, passing an 80-hour Reciprocity certification training program after being hired and passing a Nevada POST written state certification examination after being hired.

