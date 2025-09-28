Experience Nevada's early homestead days during Pioneer Day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ever wondered what life was like for the homesteaders of Nevada? You can experience it firsthand at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park's Pioneer Day.

According to organizers, the event will allow attendees to explore life "before modern conveniences," with hands-on activities for all ages.

Organizers shared that the event will include:



Gold panning

Roping practice

Square dancing demonstrations

Traditional knot tying

Live music

"Pioneer Day offers something for all ages, blending education with entertainment in a unique outdoor setting. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic, wear their best cowboy hat, and enjoy a day filled with history, laughter, and a true taste of Nevada’s past." — Nevada Division of State Parks representative



Pioneer Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, located at 6375 NV, Blue Diamond Road.

This event is free and open to the public, with the exception of a standard park entrance fee of $10 for Nevada residents ($15 for non-residents).

Want to skip the park fee altogether? Check out a Library Park Pass from your local library for free park entrance! Click here to learn more about Library Park Passes.