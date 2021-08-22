Expect to pay premiums for Allegiant Stadium parking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WWE SummerSlam was in town Saturday which meant tens of thousands of people were flooding Allegiant Stadium looking for parking.

Walking near Allegiant Stadium, you’ll be seeing signs for parking. Prices ranging from 60 to 80 dollars. Some visitors were taken by surprise.

“That’s costly too so let’s try something better than that,” Joe Booker, a WWE fan, said.

Thousands of people coming to the stadium Saturday for WWE SummerSlam. Many of them walking to the event. One visitor said it’s bringing back memories.

“It’s crazy. I’m from California and so it reminds me of California in the sense of everybody is taking advantage of the lack of parking,” Kenneth Brown, a WWE fan, said.

Numbers from Spothero show prices near the stadium ranging from 50 dollars a few blocks out, to 100 dollars right next to the stadium. In some cases, it was more expensive than nosebleed tickets for SummerSlam. Some fans say it's just the price of convenience.

“We’re already paying a lot for tickets, so might as well pay cheap for parking. 50 bucks is pretty cheap for parking,” Morjn Nez, a WWE fan, said.

Others taking a different tack.

“They’re taking advantage because of the need. It’s supply and demand so they know what they can get away with,” Brown said.

Ultimately, some fans decided to avoid paying for parking at all and get their steps in.

“Just get dropped off. Just get your exercise in,” Moses Martinez, a WWE fan, said.