EXCLUSIVE: Valley teen looks forward to 2022 while recovering from rare J&J vaccine reaction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A miraculous road to recovery after so much uncertainty. A valley teenager is improving leaps and bounds while recovering from a rare but devastating side effect from Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I haven’t even walked outside without shoes on or anything, so it was really amazing to feel that.”

The sand felt good between Emma Burkey’s toes. Something so simple over Christmas vacation, but also so remarkable for someone who spent so much time bedridden.

“I got to do things I didn’t think I was able to do, when in April, I wasn’t able to move my eyes to follow things,” she said.

Emma suffered seizures and blood clots after taking a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine back in March. The odds were suddenly stacked against her.

“I had three brain surgeries along with some other surgeries and all of the doctors said I shouldn’t have made it,” she said.

But Emma persevered. Months of treatment and physical therapy at Loma Linda hospital in California. She has since regained some movement in her legs and hands able to do simple things herself.

“Taking off my jacket was a really big deal. Other stuff like that. I just want to be able to do more things that normal people don’t really think about,” she said.

“Just week by week. She got better and better. It was just a miracle.”

Kathy Burkey, Emma’s mother says the family has had to make huge adjustments including taking out another mortgage for a new home to accommodate Emma’s mobility.

“She has our 100 percent attention. We are living for her at this point at this time. We want to get her 100 percent,” she said.

Emma’s case was one of half a dozen that prompted federal regulators in mid-April to suspend use of the J&J vaccine for 10 days before a review determined the benefits outweighed the rare risk of blood clots. As of December, the CDC has confirmed 54 cases out of more than 15 million doses administered.

Emma’s case was one of them and has shaken confidence in the vaccine for the Burkey family. They believe the J&J vaccine should be taken off the market. Emma says each individual should make their own decision on getting the shot.

“Don’t feel like because you have to. Get one because you feel it would help you and your family Make sure you don’t have any health problems involved,” she said.

With a new year now underway, Emma has some goals in mind.

“Walk different places. Get a job would be really nice. That way I could just feel more independent like I was before,” she said.

Her family and her faith have kept Emma grounded with support from her church. A GoFundMe has already raised tens of thousands of dollars to help with medical costs.

“I’m thankful for everyone on how they’ve helped me get better and donated to me and sent me kind words,” Emma said.

Pastor Heiden Ratner says he’s optimistic about Emma’s future.

“There’s a scripture in the book of Genesis that what the enemy meant for evil, God can turn for good,” he said.

