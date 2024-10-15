Ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist shot in Las Vegas multiple times

Former rock guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Jake E. Lee, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

At approximately 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of Alora Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lee with several gunshot wounds.

His management said Lee was taken to an area hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Police believe the shooting was completely random and happened while Lee took his dog out for a walk.

Lee was the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne from 1982 to 1987 then he was in the band Badlands from 1989 to 1998. In the last decade, he was part of Red Dragon Cartel.

This is an ongoing investigation. LVMPD said no arrests have been made at this time.