Community members help find missing Goldfield man stranded near Nevada hot springs

UPDATE | Thursday, September 18

On September 18, a viewer emailed Channel 13 with information regarding Donald Taylor. We reached out to Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office for more information on Taylor's status. Here's what we learned.

The sheriff's office learned of Taylor's recovery at 11:36 a.m. this morning, according to a press release sent to Channel 13. He was discovered in Inyo County near Saline Valley Road and Highway 190, where he had traveled to a local hot spring before his truck became stuck, officials said.

Taylor remained in the area "for several days with no cellular service," until visitors reported his situation to locals, the press release stated. After being transported to a nearby town, Taylor was "provided with food, water, and shelter," officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, "everyone involved was unaware that Taylor was reported missing until September 18, 2025, when an employee from the Cal-Nevada Towing Company was dispatched to tow Taylor's truck back to his residence... and realized that the vehicle matched the description of Taylor's truck."

ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for Donald Taylor, a missing man out of Goldfield, Nevada.

Taylor was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, at the Esmeralda Market in Dyer, Nevada — about three hours northwest of Las Vegas near the California-Nevada stateline.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from Taylor's friends for a welfare check on Sept. 2 after not hearing from him for a few days. After law enforcement could not find anything he was officially reported missing on Sept. 7.

The Nevada National Guard assisted via air searches.