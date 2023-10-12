Escalating problem of reckless driving in, and around, Clark County school zones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 26 students have been hit by cars in Las Vegas near CCSD school campuses, marking a significant increase from the previous year since the start of the school year.

This concerning trend has left parents, crossing guards, and traffic experts worried.

Gwendolyn Banks, a crossing guard, expressed her concerns, "They don't have patience. They can't wait. They run the stop sign."

According to the UNLV Transportation Center, many drivers are ignoring the warnings and instructions given by crossing guards. Banks, who works at the intersection of Hollywood and Vegas Valley, emphasized her dedication to protecting children while also worrying about her own safety.

Despite the inherent risks associated with being a crossing guard, Banks was not prepared for the high number of reckless drivers in school zones.

"The simple fact is if they don't stop for me, I know they really do not want to stop for the kids," she said.

Crystal Armstrong, a concerned parent, has witnessed careless driving in the area, especially when dropping off her children at school.

"It's all types of emotions. It's anger, it's upset, it's sadness, it's frustration," she said.

Armstrong emphasized the apparent lack of concern among drivers for the safety of children.

The UNLV Transportation Center reported that middle school students are being struck the most near schools in the Las Vegas Valley, and they attribute this to the absence of crossing guards for middle school campuses.