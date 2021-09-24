Employ NV Career Hub to open in Historic Westside, offer employment assistance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas, in partnership with Workforce Connections, will officially open the new Employ NV Career Hub at the Historic Westside School.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear and Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will be joined by Workforce Connections Executive Director Jaime Cruz to cut the ribbon to open the new hub on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

Workforce Connections is Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board, according to the city.

The hub is located at 330 W. Washington Ave. and is expected to help unemployed or underemployed residents secure new careers by providing easy access to free resources available through the public workforce development system.

“Providing these critical resources within our communities is key to helping to find employment for those in need,” Goodman said. “We want to make sure these resources are convenient and accessible.”

City representatives say the hub will be staffed by two full-time employment professionals, and help connect job seekers to employment opportunities, as well as provide resume and interview help, career exploration and potential paid training to upskill into a new career.

Supportive services to help job seekers overcome barriers while finding employment also are available through the hub.

“Making sure we are training our workforce and ensuring that there is opportunity are key elements of the HUNDRED Plan in Action for Ward 5,” Crear said. “The Employ NV Career Hub is another step toward getting people back to work and providing pathways to meaningful and fulfilling careers. Ward 5 works through programs like this.”

City representatives say unemployment in neighborhoods around the Historic Westside School trend higher than the valley average. An analysis performed in February 2021 shows 13 percent unemployment for the 89106 zip code as compared to 10.4 percent for the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Unemployment for the Las Vegas area has decreased slightly to 9.4 percent as of July 2021, according to the Nevada unemployment office.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need to provide easier access to employment and re-skilling opportunities,” said Cruz. “We are grateful to the city of Las Vegas for partnering with us to make these crucial resources available in the Historic Westside neighborhood.”

The Employ NV Career Hubs are part of the network of One-Stop centers located throughout Southern Nevada. The first Employ NV Career Hub opened inside the College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus Student Union in November 2020.

The new Employ NV Career Hub inside the Historic Westside School will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.