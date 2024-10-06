Ely: the Nevada town that still gets true dark skies

While the bright city lights illuminate the night skies over Las Vegas, in the evening something magical happens in the town of Ely.

“We’ve got the darkest skies in the US," Dr. Jerri-Lynn Williams-Harper, Ely City Councilwoman, said.

When the nights are still on the warmer side, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum hosts its signature event: the Sunset, Stars & Champagne Train. Every year during the summer, the astro-tourism train sells out, it's that popular.

“People live here because of the small town atmosphere, but we’re also big enough to let a little piece of the outside in, but we want to make sure the outside doesn’t change what’s here," WIlliams-Harper said of Ely.

After departing from the depot, for this tour a vintage locomotive treks out into the surrounding Steptoe Valley where passengers get propelled into the middle of a panoramic sunset sky. Once that sun sets, and the train has trekked as far into the wilderness can go [on hand-built tracks no less] all you can see is a sky full of constellations.

The whole experience is a source of pride for locals like Caroline McIntosh.

“We don’t have a lot of people, nor do we have light pollution, air pollution, noise pollution, or any type of water pollution," McIntosh said. "So dark skies every night, just open up your window.”

The wilderness just outside of Ely is so far away from any major metropolitan area that there is virtually no influence of light pollution. This means people can still see the Milky Way, thousands of stars, and planets with the naked eye.

According to the World Atlas Night Sky Brightness map, the Silver State has most of the remaining dark skies left in the entire country.

“We’re trying to preserve them….it’s just what we need to do is preserve them because space is where its at," McIntosh said.

According to research, 99% of the U.S. population lives under light-polluted skies, and the Milky Way is hidden from more than 80% of North Americans.

In fact, Las Vegas is so bright, you can even see the glow from within the borders of Death Valley National Park. But the impact of artificial light isn't just something that reduces our ability to see the Milky Way.

DarkSky International estimates that$3.3 billion worth of energyis wasted from unused outdoor lighting. And research shows wildlife, accustomed to the natural rhythms of night and day, experience negative impacts to migration cycles, feeding habits, and reproductive behaviors.

Plus, artificial light disrupts the circadian rhythms of all species, including humans.

But in Ely, after the sun sets, residents and visitors still get to experience what has been lost for so many across the globe: a true dark sky.

Protecting Dark Skies:

Although Ely still can take advantage of this economic resource, without any protections, some say this resource is at risk.

"By taking concrete steps to control light pollution, Ely can set an example that not only protects the night skies for future generations but also provides economic opportunity to its citizens, all making it a unique place to live and visit," Jonathan Boarini, DarkSky International and designer of the newly launched Save Starry Skies license plate, told Channel 13.

In partnership with DarkSky International, the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation just launched a Starry Skies Certification in effort to reduce light pollution in areas of the state.

Applications are open now through Oct. 31.

Municipalities, homeowners associations, schools, tribal governments, unincorporated communities, Chambers of Commerce, Main Street Programs, and downtown businesses can apply for free.

How do I apply?

Start by reading the program manual to determine which certification is best suites for the organization or entity that you are representing.

