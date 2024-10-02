How Nevada's new 'Starry Skies' program can impact the state's wildlife and economy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is home to some of the best stargazing spots in the world— offering clear night skies free from light pollution. A new program was announced by the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation dedicated to promoting and preserving dark skies across the state.

The Nevada Starry Skies Certification Program tackles the challenges posed by light pollution, which impacts wildlife such as migratory birds, insects and disturbs natural ecosystems.

The program aims to support the survival of these species, offer deeper connections to the cosmos and provide an unobstructed glimpse into Nevada night skies.

Dark Sky Parks like Massacre Rim and Great Basin National Park provide exceptional views of the Milky Way and millions of stars visible to the naked eye.



Massacre Rim is one of the darkest places on Earth— where starts shine so brightly, they can cast a shadow. BLM

“We’re excited to launch the Nevada Starry Skies Certification Program, which focuses on protecting the incredible night skies that make our state so special," said Denise Beronio, NDOR administrator.

By reducing light pollution and encouraging responsible lighting, we’re taking important steps to preserve this natural wonder for current and future generations. This program will help ensure that Nevadans can continue to enjoy the beauty and clarity of our night skies for years to come.

Adopting energy-efficient, fully shielded outdoor lighting can also reduce light pollution while conserving energy— lowering carbon emissions. This would push for the preservation of Nevada's dark skies, which are vital for stargazing, wildlife and the state's outdoor recreation economy.

Initiated in 2021 with the passing of Senate Bill 52, the program has grown in recognition of the increasing importance of dark skies as a vital environmental resource.

Nevada Legislature Senate Bill No. 52-- Committee on Natural Resources

With the rise of artificial light, protecting the night sky has become critical for both ecological balance and human health. The program establishes a state-level initiative for designating dark sky places in Nevada.

The program will collaborate with schools, homeowners' associations, parks, conservation areas, open spaces, tribal governments, businesses, municipalities and unincorporated communities.

Certification of dark sky places in Nevada under the program aims to also attract tourists and visitors to rural communities near the state's dark sky assets— generating increased economic opportunity for surrounding areas, supporting small businesses.

In April, the Friends of Nevada Wilderness non-profit sponsored the state's new license plate design that promotes dark sky conservation.

KTNV "Save Starry Skies" Nevada license plate

NDOR said education remains a key focus of the program to raise more awareness about the impacts light pollution has across Nevada.

If you are interested in learning more, you can email the program manager at nvstarryskies@ndor.nv.gov