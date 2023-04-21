Electronic vehicle company hosting free Earth Day event on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halo.Car is celebrating Earth Day by opening up their Las Vegas headquarters to the public for the first time.

The company is hosting an event on Saturday featuring sustainable learning and driverless technology demonstrations.

"We know sustainability is very important to consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z," said Anand Nandakumar, the CEO and founder of Halo.Car. "The transition to electric vehicles becomes more essential every day and our remot piloting technology is how we make EVs accessible to more people."

Halo.Car will also let the public take a ride in their remotely piloted EVs, which the company said they've been developing and testing since 2019.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.