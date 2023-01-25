Elderly couple from Las Vegas found dead in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Cali. (KTNV) — An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says Paul Fischer, 73, called to report that he had just killed his wife, Mary Fischer, 72. Mr. Fischer stated his intention to kill himself and told the 911 operator where to find them.

Police found a note left by Mr. Fischer in their vehicle which explained that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.

Law enforcement officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management responded to this incident.

If you are in crisis, contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or go online to 988lifeline.org. Services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.