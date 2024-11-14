Watch Now
Eight puppies saved after being dumped in the trash

The Animal Foundation is nursing eight puppies that were left in a dumpster
Animal Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight puppies were rescued after being found in a trash bag in a dumpster.

A person heard their cries, and the puppies are now safe at the shelter with their mother and two other dogs.

The puppies were only two weeks old when they were dumped, making them highly susceptible to disease and death.

Unfortunately, a ninth puppy had to be euthanized due to blood in its chest.

The person responsible for dumping them is in police custody.

