Eight puppies saved after being dumped in the trash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight puppies were rescued after being found in a trash bag in a dumpster.

A person heard their cries, and the puppies are now safe at the shelter with their mother and two other dogs.

The puppies were only two weeks old when they were dumped, making them highly susceptible to disease and death.

These 2-week-old puppies were found in a trash bag with a cleaning product and tossed into a dumpster in Las Vegas—but thanks to a Good Samaritan, they’re now safe at The Animal Foundation. They’re recovering with their mom by their side. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/nJ3Yqn3KGV — The Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) November 14, 2024

Unfortunately, a ninth puppy had to be euthanized due to blood in its chest.

The person responsible for dumping them is in police custody.