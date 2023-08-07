WATCH LIVE: CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara speaks on top priorities for new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday was the first day of school for students in the Clark County School District.

Clark County School District Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara is expected to address the public on Monday.

The superintendent is scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m. from Charles A. Silvestri Junior High School in Silverado Ranch.

This comes as CCSD remains in contract negotiations with the Clark County Education Association, the union representing the district's teachers.

Along with the ongoing contract negotiations, education funding and school safety have been top of mind for local officials going into the 2023-24 school year. Both topics were addressed at a recent State of Schools panel of educators, policymakers and community stakeholders.

In a recent one-on-one interview with Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia, Jara addressed several of those topics.

Student achievement is Jara's no. 1 priority going into the new school year, he told Garcia. The district is still working to address its problem with chronic absenteeism.

Jara also addressed recent legislation that strengthens punishments for students who repeatedly disrupt class with violent behavior or distribute controlled substances.

Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller reports on the state of CCSD schools Monday night on Channel 13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.