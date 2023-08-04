State of Education presentation: Officials talk funding and safety ahead of school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The State of Schools in the Silver State. A panel discussion was held Thursday with educators, policymakers and community stakeholders.

A big focus is contract talks between CCSD and the teacher's union. During the panel discussion, another big topic was funding for education.

13 INVESTIGATES: Clark County School District, teachers union have long history of contract controversy

State Board of Education President Felicia Ortiz says Nevada has progressed recently.

"For a long time, Nevada has been at the bottom of the list for funding," Ortiz said. "I think it directly reflects how much the community values education. We're making a major shift in the right direction. I think we have ways to go. We are not even anywhere near the national average yet."

Another major concern going into the school year is safety.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, all 40,000 employees within CCSD will have a panic button. Previously, CCSD implemented panic buttons, and using those devices is accessible to every staff member.

At the State of Schools panel, KTNV spoke with the President of the Clark County Board of Trustees.

She says the device is very useful in providing a safer campus environment.

"Certainly the system works, and it puts adults on alert and alarm," said Evelyn Garcia Morales. "The use of technology we have now is tremendous efforts that can take place to alert students, educators, and staff in an emergency."

SUPERINTENDENT: CCSD Superintendent Jara talks safety, teacher pay, student success

Morales also says the button still works even if pushed by mistake or is being tested.