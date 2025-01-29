Watch Now
WATCH: Interim superintendent addresses state of Clark County schools

The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell will deliver the 2025 State of the Schools address.

She's expected to offer insight into the district's progress and goals.

You can watch that address live here beginning at 8:30 a.m.

It comes as board members prepare to resume the search for a superintendent. The updated timeline indicates the application deadline is Feb. 5, one week from today. The official hiring and contract approval will take place during the March 27 board meeting.

