WATCH: Interim superintendent addresses state of Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell will deliver the 2025 State of the Schools address.

She's expected to offer insight into the district's progress and goals.

You can watch that address live here beginning at 8:30 a.m.

It comes as board members prepare to resume the search for a superintendent. The updated timeline indicates the application deadline is Feb. 5, one week from today. The official hiring and contract approval will take place during the March 27 board meeting.