Valley teachers 'wear many hats' in the classroom; official says it should earn them more pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the valley prepares for the first day of school, KTNV's Good Morning Las Vegas anchor, Justin Hinton spoke with a teacher who recounted her first year with the Clark County School District.

Vicki Kreidel is now the president of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the National Education Association. It's the other teacher's union in the valley alongside the Clark County Education Association.

She says the district has its own unique set of challenges that make it difficult to work in because of the levels of poverty to the amount of trauma children can see.

"I always taught at Title 1 schools. In Vegas, the first school that I went to, I had students who had watched their parents die of drug overdoses, kids who had been in domestic violence situations," Kreidel said, president of NEA Southern Nevada.

She says the trauma causes behavioral issues at young ages.

"This whole long list of kids who had behavior issues due to things they have gone through at young ages," she said. "Teachers have to wear many hats in the classroom."

Because of this, she says that's one of the reasons why teachers should be paid more.

At this time, the Clark County Education Association continues to have bargaining meetings with CCSD for their contracts. The next meetings are scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18.