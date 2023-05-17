'The public is fed up,' poll shows Clark County residents find CCSD superintendent's performance unfavorable

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seventy-one percent of 600 Clark County residents support firing the Clark County School District's superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara.

The poll was conducted by the Clark County Education Association.

Brittany is a mother with two students in CCSD, and she is concerned about how her students are learning.

"I think this whole school system is very bad," CCSD mother, Brittany said. "I mean, Nevada ranks in the bottom 50 as far as education."

Brittany says she partially blamed the school district leadership.

"We are going to relocate to another state that offers a better education system," she said.

On top of the 71 percent not favoring Jara, the poll also shows 51 percent found Dr. Jara's job performance unfavorable. When it came to the Clark County School Board, 56 percent found their performance unfavorable.

CCEA executive director, John Vellardita says the union opted to conduct this latest poll after a no confidence vote by Clark County educators in the superintendent last month.

The union wanted to see how the community felt.

"The public is fed up with the performance of this school district under the leadership of superintendent Jara," Vellardita said. "I think they are going to be demanding more of these elected trustees, the elected body to make sure these kids are learning."

CCSD trustee president, Evelyn Garcia Morales provided a statement to KTNV about the latest union poll, which says in part," CCEA continues to distract the community with its questionable polling to achieve what? The CCSD Board of Trustees is united with the superintendent in serving the best interests of CCSD's 305,000 students by accomplishing the goals outlines in our strategic plan."

Another CCSD parent, Henry Morales says Dr. Jara should not be held accountable for the poor performance of students. He says the superintendent can provide the options, provide everything students need: lesson plans, capable teachers. However, if the student does not do their part, at least 50 percent— you can't do anything.