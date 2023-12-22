Teachers react to 'historic' contract between Clark County School District, teachers' union

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the news many teachers have been waiting for — an agreement between CCSD and the teachers union has been reached.

New teacher salary contracts are finally coming after negotiations have been going on since last spring. Our Joe Moeller spoke to teachers and union leaders about the new contracts.

PREVIOUSLY: A recap of the ongoing contract negotiations between the teachers' union and CCSD

For nine months, teachers have been rallying for a new salary contract, with union leaders standing firm against offers from the school district. The school year would eventually come with no contract in place, though teachers continued their push for a 10% raise in the first year and an 8% increase in the second.

After the district declared an impasse, several arbitrators were brought in to aid in negotiations. CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita told Channel 13 that negotiations went through 28 different arbitrators until one decided that what the union

was asking for was possible.

A deal between the union and the district was announced on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday, union leaders went into detail.

"The total value of this agreement is north of $750 million," Vellardita told Channel 13. "This has never been achieved in the school district ever."

Vellardita says teachers who get a pay cut will have their salaries restored, and teachers will receive the raise they were demanding.

"A 10% across-the-board adjustment to all educators and the salary scale, effective July 1, 2023, with retroactive pay to be paid out in March 2024," he explained.

In the second year, educators will get an 8% raise coming from the General Fund. Additionally, educators at Title I schools with high vacancies, as well as special education teachers, will see increases coming from Senate Bill 231 funds. The health insurance contribution from the district will also go up.

Teachers I spoke to are relieved but also not happy it took so long. Matt Nighswonger, a teacher in Clark County, told me, "We're excited it's done."

He continued, "We really wanted a contract done by the school year, the give from the district on that they didn't seem to have a desire to get that done."

Another CCSD teacher, Derek Anunson, says he's feeling "a little bit of excitement" but is also "a little confused as to why it took so long."

PARENTS REACT: After 'frustrating' process, parents hope new CCSD contract keeps teachers in classrooms

Overall, they say it will help them live a better life. Anunson added, "I'm hoping a historic contract like this will fill some of those vacancies."