Taking a closer look at security upgrade plans at two CCSD schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strengthening security at two valley high schools. The Clark County School District approving spending plans looking to put millions into upgrades.

Improving perimeter fencing and security camera upgrades. That's some of the work planned at both Eldorado and Clark high schools. Eldorado High School was the site of a heinous attack on a teacher in April that resulted in a student arrested for attempted murder and sexual assault.

About $100,000 is allocated for Clark High, but Eldorado will be getting a big investment, about $26 million.

In a memo to CCSD trustees dated Thursday, the big dollar difference is because Eldorado will be installing an instant alert system which requires major electrical work. Also, Clark High School has already received $15 million more in funding for facility upgrades since it was built.

CCSD in a statement said:

"Each school community has unique needs based on current infrastructure. To provide security enhancements, aging infrastructure must also be repaired or replaced in order to support the security technology. The cost will vary from school to school."

Some parents are asking questions.

"We're already underfunded so when you're looking at spending any type of exorbitant money on facilities, where's the money coming from?" Anna Binder, a CCSD parent, said.

At a bond oversight meeting in June, a district official said the money would come from reserve funds. Binder supports any effort to improve school security.

"It does secure the campus for weapons and other things,” she said.

But Binder believes to have a truly safe campus environment, there also needs to be investment in student mental health and well-being.

"We could put a billion dollars into any one campus. It doesn't control someone with mental health needs that are under the radar or unseen,” she said.

These two spending plans are just information items on the agenda. District staff wrote these plans were an emergency safety measure and under state law, these can be fast-tracked without going through the usual approvals, including final board approval.