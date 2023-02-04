Watch Now
Student with gun arrested on North Las Vegas middle school campus

Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 03, 2023
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local middle school student was arrested for bringing a gun to school, KTNV has learned.

Parents of Brian and Teri Cram Middle School students were notified of the incident in a letter from Principal Gary Bugash.

After receiving a report of a weapon on campus, school staff and Clark County School District Police investigated and recovered a firearm, Bugash stated.

"There were no injuries and no threats to the school," he said. "However, it is against the law to have a firearm on campus and a student was arrested."

Bugash suggested parents take this opportunity to discuss school safety with their kids.

"If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue," Bugash stated.

Suspected safety issues can be reported through CCSD's SafeVoice system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or through safevoicenv.org. There is also a free app students can download, he noted.

"Please know that this is a police matter, so we are unable to discuss specifics," Bugash wrote. He urged parents to contact the school with any questions or concerns.

