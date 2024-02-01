Student punched repeatedly in Las Vegas classroom is now suing Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A violent attack in a Las Vegas high school classroom is the subject of a new lawsuit against the Clark County School District.

Video of the February 2022 attack circulated on social media shows a girl being punched in the head repeatedly by another girl as a classroom full of kids watch.

The graphic video of the punches lasts around 18 seconds. About eight seconds in, the girl being attacked stops lifting her hands up to protect herself, and her head lies on the desk.

Attorneys representing the student say the incident "raised numerous questions about school district policies and practices and has raised questions about what CCSD knew in advance of this incident that could have prevented it from occurring."

The ACLU of Nevada is advising the attorneys representing the student, who has not been publicly identified.

Attorney James R. Sweetin wrote that the teenager "deserves justice for what she's been through, which includes serious ongoing medical treatment since the incident occurred."

In the suit, attorneys argue CCSD "had every ability to prevent this attack from happening, but failed to do so."

"As result of negligence by school and district leaders, the teen who was attacked sustained serious injury to her body and nervous system that continue to cause her pain, suffering, and disability," the teen's attorneys stated.

CCSD did not immediately respond to Channel 13's request for comment on the suit. The district has a standing policy not to comment on pending litigation.