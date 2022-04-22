Non-profit calling on parents to help solve school violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three more arrests at Legacy High School added to the growing list of violent incidents across the Clark County School District Thursday, just one day after three students were arrested for attacking or threatening to attack teachers at other schools.

Lana Mathis, mother of Legacy High 10th grader Jenaya, said the police report of an adult and two juveniles from another high school coming to Legacy in a stolen car with a gun, to confront Legacy students had far from calmed her frayed nerves.

"It feels unacceptable," Mathis said. "At these hours, my child is in your care. You are responsible for her safety, and I don't feel that they're doing their jobs."

The trio was arrested on multiple charges including one of the juveniles facing a battery on a police officer.

Mike Kamer, senior director of Project REAL, said the rash of violence and arrests renewed his urge to help parents and community members be a part of the solution to violence.

"It's going to take everyone pitching in," Kamer said.

He said a new guide called REAL Ready could help anyone have a conversation with school age kids about the law, and the consequences of breaking it.

"What it's not is a list of laws to follow, and instructions to obey," Kamer said.

He said the program is built to be accessible for adults to understand quickly, so they can turn around and deliver lessons to children without the need for specialized training.

The resources can be found on the Project REAL website and be downloaded for free.

Kamer said he knew the program wouldn't solve all violent incidents across the district, but he believed if it helped prevent just one, then all the effort was worth it.