Nevada Department of Education discusses later start times for high schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many in favor of pushing back high school start times spoke at Thursday's Nevada Department of Education meeting. But the conversation of whether or not students will get to sleep in continues as board members explore options.

"I think we'll see a better performance rate," said a student.

In Thursday's board of education meeting, students, educators, superintendents, and board members showed support for later start times for high schools statewide. But not everyone's a hundred percent on board. Rikkisha McGee drives her children to school every day. She says later times for high school students could interfere with parents' daily routines.

"Let's say they move it back to 8 or 9 that's going to be the busiest time for commuting," Mcgee said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics middle and high schools should start at 8:30 am or later to give students to opportunity to get the sleep they need.

Clark County Superintendent dD. Jesus Jara says he agrees with the research.

"The research is really clear. the brain of the adolescent and the way they operate obviously need more sleep," said Jara.

At the beginning of the year, some CCSD schools were forced to start earlier because of a lack of bus drivers. A major concern for c-c-s-d officials.

"We moved the high schools earlier this year, obviously with efficiency with the bus driver shortage."

Nevada Department of Education plans to host workshops and hear feedback from the public. A timetable for that hasn't been set.

"You know, it's an investment into this community, so I look forward to what the state board does," said Jara.