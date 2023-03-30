Governor Lombardo's bill for school safety aims to handle disruptive students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor, Joe Lombardo's chief of staff was asked during a media call about school safety.

This comes after the incident at Shadow Ridge High School where one person was detained after a hard lockdown Wednesday morning.

School safety is one of the governor's top legislative priorities.

Assembly bill 330 dubbed the, "Safer and Supportive Schools Act" is moving through the current legislative session.

According to the chief of staff, the bill does not target specific ways to help keep firearms out of schools. Instead, it has to do with ways teachers and administration would be able to discipline students.

"The vast majority of school safety issues that we're dealing with are about disruptive students in the classroom," said Ben Kieckefer, chief of staff. "They have nothing to do with firearms. That's what the governor's school safety bill is focused on."

The bill does call for any students who commit battery, sell a controlled substance or are found in possession of a gun. Students could be suspended for a first offense and expelled for a second offense.