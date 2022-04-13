First of its kind charter school coming to the valley this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Like Nevada, which was born in a time of change, Battle Born Academy saw a need for a community of joyful students, able to lead their own learning and ultimately be change-makers in the community and the world.

Vice-principal Katie Krackhard explained: "Kids drive it. What are you interested in? What do you love? Do you want to learn about block chain and NFTs? I don’t know about that but lets created something around that. Let’s learn more about that together."

Battle Born Academy is a new tuition free charter school on the east side near downtown that aims to be up and running for the 2022-2023 school year in the fall. It will be the first of its kind in Nevada, focusing on project-based and student lead learning for every kid, every day.

"We also have a very strong focus on social and emotional learning for children. That includes understanding the background of trauma some of our students have, understanding the mental health crisis and other concerns many of our students have, and seeing what’s happening at home in a holistic way that brings kid’s real selves into this building," said principal Kathy Rudd.

Former CCSD teachers Kathy Rudd and Katie Krackhardt noticed and decided change was needed.

RELATED: Nevada legislators and governor urged to change 'restorative justice' policy

"It’s important to keep quality teachers. When the answer to what teacher did you have for 5th grade is 7 different teachers that all rotated in and out, that shows up in those students. We know that kids deserve better. That was a lot of our initial conversation around. How we create a school that teachers want to retire at," Krackhard says.

Most staff is hired but they have a rolling application for teachers, prioritizing Special Education, English Learner and Spanish Speaking candidates. They’ll kick off serving kinder, 1st, 5th and 6th eventually serving k-8.

"We knew that this was a community that is largely students of color, largely students growing up in poverty and aren’t being served traditionally by the school district very well," Rudd said.